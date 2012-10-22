CLOSE
Brandy Responds To Her Starz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brandy sincerely loves her fans, so she took time out to answer questions from her Starz in this interview. In addition to talking about her new critically-acclaimed album “Two Eleven,” Brandy reveals how “Dancing with the Stars” affected her career, her role on “The Game,” working with Beyonce, how her daughter changed her life, and more.

Watch this intimate conversation with Brandy in the video below, and if you don’t have it yet, order Brandy’s outstanding new album “Two Eleven” right here!

Brandy Responds To Her Starz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

