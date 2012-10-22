Brandy Responds To Her Starz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brandy sincerely loves her fans, so she took time out to answer questions from her Starz in this interview. In addition to talking about her new critically-acclaimed album “Two Eleven,” Brandy reveals how “Dancing with the Stars” affected her career, her role on “The Game,” working with Beyonce, how her daughter changed her life, and more.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted October 22, 2012

