Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier Talks Healthy Lifestyles, Answers Health Questions [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Our personal hip hop doctor, Dr. Collier stopped by the studio to talk about living a healthy lifestyle. Listen to the audio below to get secrets to living a better life and  hear Dr. Collier answer several health questions that you might have too!

Listen to this exclusive interview, and hear more celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Dr. Collier Talks Healthy Lifestyles, Answers Health Questions [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

