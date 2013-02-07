CLOSE
Joe Budden Talks New Album, Love & Hip Hop [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Joe Budden is known for being one of the realest rappers in hip hop and now everyone is watching his reality play out on Vh1′s Love & Hip Hop New York. But Joe Budden has more going on than his love triangles between new and old flames. He stopped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss his new album, No Love Lost.  

Listen to the exclusive interview below as Joe Budden talks about using his own experiences in his music. Also hear who he is really in love with and check out his new track  She Don’t Put It Down Like You featuring Lil’ Wayne and Tank!

Listen to this exclusive interview, and hear more celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST.

Part 1:

Part 2:

