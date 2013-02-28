Remember that new reality show “Starter Wives”? Gary Wit Da Tea tells us the reason the show was pulled after only being on the air for a few weeks was because of 50 Cent! 50 Cent’t baby’s mother was originally cast on the show, listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio below to hear how 50 takes credit for the showing ending, calling it “trashy”!

Text “Rickey” To 80185 For Breaking News

Be sure to listen to Gary’s Tea LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: 50 Cent Talks About Going From Fat To Fit [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 50 Cent Awkward Kiss With Erin Andrews [VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Did 50 Cent Stop “Starter Wives” Reality Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea Posted February 28, 2013

Also On Hot 107.9: