Bobbi Kristina doesn’t seem even a little bit happy for her grandmother, Cissy Houston’s new book about Whitney Houston. Gary Wit Da Tea dishes on what Bobby Kristina has expressed to her fans about her feelings towards the book. Listen to Gary’s Tea below to hear more on that and Kelly Rowland’s body training and eating routines to get that fab body of hers!

Text “Rickey” To 80185 For Breaking News

Be sure to listen to Gary’s Tea LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Bobbi Kristina’s Relationship With Nick Gordon Doomed [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Was Bobbi Kristina Doing With A Gun? [EXCLUSIVE]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Bobbi Kristina Says Cissy Houston’s Book Is Disrespectful To Her And Mother [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea Posted February 5, 2013

Also On Hot 107.9: