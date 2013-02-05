CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Bobbi Kristina Says Cissy Houston’s Book Is Disrespectful To Her And Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bobbi Kristina doesn’t seem even a little bit happy for her grandmother, Cissy Houston’s new book about Whitney Houston. Gary Wit Da Tea dishes on what Bobby Kristina has expressed to her fans about her feelings towards the book. Listen to Gary’s Tea below to hear more on that and  Kelly Rowland’s body training and eating routines to get that fab body of hers!BobbiKristina1

Text “Rickey” To 80185 For Breaking News

Be sure to listen to Gary’s Tea LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Bobbi Kristina’s Relationship With Nick Gordon Doomed [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Was Bobbi Kristina Doing With A Gun? [EXCLUSIVE]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Bobbi Kristina Says Cissy Houston’s Book Is Disrespectful To Her And Mother [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Bobbi Kristina , Cissy Houston , Gary's Tea , Rickey Smiley Morning Show , whitney houston

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close