Things aren’t good for the Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore. He was arrested for simple battery after he and an unidentified woman got into an argument over the weekend.

Police officers were called to the 600 block of Northwest Atlanta’s Ninth Street after receiving complaints about people arguing. When law enforcement made it to the scene, they were told Moore had been involved in a yelling match with a woman. Police later said the Falcons player threw the woman’s cellphone and forcibly grabbed her by the shoulder.

William Moore was released on $2,500 signature bond. A signature bond is where a person is granted bond with the stipulation they promise to appear in court on their scheduled date. If the person fails to appear on the given date, they must pay back their bond in full.

The Falcons team issued a statement: “We are aware of the situation involving William Moore and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is now a legal matter, the club will have no further comment at this time.”

Simple battery cases don’t usually come with serious jail time if any so what do you think would be a just punishment for William Moore?

Atlanta Falcons William Moore Arrested For Simple Assault was originally published on theurbandaily.com