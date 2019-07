“Gratitude is the hope for future favors.” – Author Unknown

Whenever I start feeling ungrateful, I remind myself that there are people doing more with less. Sometimes we complain when we should be saying “thank you” instead. Never take your blessings for granted, there’s plenty of people who would be willing to trade problems with you. Instead of dwelling on what you don’t have, appreciate what you do have.

The more grateful you are, the more you attract new things to be grateful for…

