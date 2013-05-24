Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes continues to do her best Lindsay Lohan impersonation. After Tweeting that she wanted to have rapper Drake “murder her vagina” and getting into beef with Kid Cudi she has now joined the celebrity silver bracelet club.

According to The HuffingtonPost, the 27-year-old was arrested in her New York apartment and charged with reckless endangerment after talking to herself and exhibiting other odd behavior.

A building official called police to complain that Bynes was smoking marijuana and rolling a joint in the lobby. When the cops arrived Bynes threw a bong out of the window. She was taken to Roosevelt Hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before heading to a Midtown precinct to be processed.

And for the record, her vagina remains un-murdered by Mr. Graham…

But we don’t know about his new label mate Paris Hilton.

Amanda Bynes Tosses Bong Out Window Before Arrest [VIDEO]