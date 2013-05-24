According to Denver’s KDVR, Thornton High School was locked down this afternoon and evacuated after police received a report around 11:50 a.m. MT that a gunman was in the vicinity of the school grounds.

Said Matt Barnes of the Thornton Police Department,

“So far police have not located the individual. No shots have been fired.”

Per Matt Ruggles, spokesman for the Adams 12 School District,

“Bollman Technical Education Center was also placed on lock-down and evacuated, students from both schools were loaded onto school buses and taken to an RTD park-n-ride at E. 88th Avenue and Grant Street. Parents can pick up their children there.If students normally ride a bus home, they can still take board that bus at the park-n-ride.”

Officials report that the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the on-going search for the gunman.

Friday should have been a fun day for the students, as it was the last day for both of the schools and classes were supposed to be dismissed early.

KDVR is also reporting that the International School at Thornton Middle and Thornton Elementary have been placed on precautionary lookout at this time .

The Urban Daily keeps all involved in our thoughts and will update this story as information becomes available.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Win $1000 In The “That’s #MyRide” Photo Sweepstakes!

Chris Lighty’s Mother Pens Open Letter Asking For A New Investigation In Son’s Death

Ouch! Ex-Danity Kane Member D.Woods Learned Of Danity Kane Reunion On Twitter

Pharrell Williams Gets ‘Happy’ On New Song

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Breaking News: 2 Thornton Colorado Schools Go In To Lock-down And Evacuation was originally published on theurbandaily.com