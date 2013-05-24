Could J-Hud Be Coming To TV?

Before you get concerned we’re not talking about a Love & J-Hud type show! No, according to Radar On-line, Jennifer Hudson has reportedly been approached by the powers that be at FOX to judge on the next season of American Idol.

Since, they are apparently cleaning house over there and trying to figure out another formula to draw audiences back to the struggling show, bringing in one of it’s biggest success stories might be a good look for the former smash hit. Even if Jennifer didn’t win the whole shabang, she is still held up as proof to idol contestants, that you don’t have to be a winner, or even in the top three to have a real career, after you leave the show.

Remember this?

Or how about this?

If not for those, then she never would have gotten to THIS!

Isn’t that what American Idol used to be about? It took people dreaming of making it, and turned them in to the polished stars that they were meant to be! It was positive and gave everyone at home on the couch chills! We got to see them experience an evolution and progression from that diamond in the rough, into a brilliant sparkling jewel by the end of the show. The best part was. that we got to fall in love with them along the way.

Jenifer would truly know what the contestants were up against and she’d be able to sympathize with how they were feeling. This may be a great pick. But why stop there? Why not grab Reuben Studdard, Clay Aiken, Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood to balance it out? Just a thought!

But would any of this make us watch the show again? Hmmm..guess we’ll have to stay tuned and see!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Win $1000 In The “That’s #MyRide” Photo Sweepstakes!

Chris Lighty’s Mother Pens Open Letter Asking For A New Investigation In Son’s Death

Ouch! Ex-Danity Kane Member D.Woods Learned Of Danity Kane Reunion On Twitter

Pharrell Williams Gets ‘Happy’ On New Song

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Could J-Hud Be Coming To TV? was originally published on theurbandaily.com