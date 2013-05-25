Legendary Hip Hop group, The Roots are getting an honor placed upon them in their hometown of Philadelphia, that definitely embodies the very definition of Hip Hop. A wall mural created by the Philadelphia Mural Arts Program is being painted in their honor on South Street in Philly and will be dedicated to them on the 31st of May according to Hip Hop DX.

Says Jane Golden, Executive Director of the Mural Arts Program,

“Like many Philadelphians, we love The Roots. We have enjoyed getting to know them and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate the many gifts they have given our city, our region, and indeed the world.”

According to Hip Hop DX, In early 2011, ?uestlove recorded the narration for the Mural Arts Program’s Albert M. Greenfield African American Iconic Images Collection.

What a befitting tribute to a group that has been tested and has forever changed the way Hip Hop is heard and whom it is heard by. Not many groups stand the test of time and come out stronger with each project, seemingly giving more with every effort recorded. The Roots have signed their name with excellence for the last 20 years, and we look forward to 20 more! Salute to the city the of Philadelphia and it’s native sons. Congratulations to all parties.

The Roots Get A High Honor Bestowed Upon Them In Philly was originally published on theurbandaily.com