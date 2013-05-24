Oh Mimi, please don’t ever change! Just as people were sitting the kiddies down to enjoy their morning bowl of cereal, the whole family got treated to both a wardrobe malfunction and cursing from Mariah Carey this morning on Good Morning America! According to Radar Online, Ms. Carey said,

“It popped, darling, “What should we call this? The Central Park saga?”

Take a look!

Hilarious, she played it the way only Mariah could! She gave us some serious divaliciousness this morning and it was the kind that you love Mariah for too! But you have to give it to her, most women would not have been such grace under pressure if they were on national TV and their top popped out! Kudos to her for keeping it together!

Beautiful! Mariah Carey Says “Oh S*it” On Good Morning America [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com