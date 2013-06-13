J-Kwon Returns from Obscurity to Diss Pusha T & Odd Future [NEW MUSIC]

You never really know what is going to happen in hip-hop from day to day. When you left work yesterday, did you think you’d hear about J-Kwon of “Tipsy” fame returning to music with a diss song for Odd Future and Pusha T? Me either, but it is here. J-Kwon released his new song called “Pushing the Odds” where he snaps on the rap artists for talking about him.

Apparently, J-Kwon felt the need to drop the new song because Odd Future and Pusha T both made disparaging comments about the 26-year-old St. Louis rapper in some of their songs. Odd Future referenced J-Kwon on their track “Rella” and Pusha T dropped a punchline using J-Kwon’s name on “Only You Can Tell It.” Although J-Kwon tries to sound angry on the track, he comes off sounding hurt more than anything. The hook is “All I wanna know is why they pickin’ on me? / ‘Cause I f**k around and pop yo ass.”

Tyler, the Creator certainly isn’t taking the diss song seriously. The Odd Future leader tweeted, “DO YALL REMEMBER J-KWON? PROLLY NOT. BUT ANYWAY HE MADE A DISS SONG TOWARDS ODD FUTURE AND I AM SO F**KING STOKED.”

Check the song out below. Is it worthy enough for a response? Sound off.

