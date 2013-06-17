CLOSE
AM BUZZ: Tamar & Vince Reveal Baby Pic & Name, Chris Brown Apologizes to Rihanna & More

Allen Iverson Accused Of Kidnapping His Kids

Allen-IversonAllen Iverson‘s ex-wife is accusing the former baller of kidnapping his kids. TMZ is reporting that Tawanna Iverson filed legal paperwork on Monday alleging that her former husband took off with their five children who are between 3 to 16 years old.

Tawanna alleged that Allen asked for permission to take their kids on a short vacation to Charlotte, NC from May 22-26. She agreed, but when the agreed upon return date of May 26 arrived, the kids were not returned to her custody.

In the docs, Tawanna says she tried to set up an exchange on June 4th at a neutral location — a nearby Target store — but A.I. never showed up.

Tawanna — who has sole legal and primary physical custody of their children — now believes Allen never took their kids to Charlotte at all … and is currently keeping them at a Sheraton hotel in Georgia.

Tawanna claims she’s especially concerned because Allen’s an alcoholic who drinks around their kids.

She now wants the court to force him to return the kids … and punish him as well, even suggesting the judge throw his ass in jail.

A.I. please phone home before you get locked up!

