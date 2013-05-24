Washington’s I-5 Bridge Collapses Sending Cars Plumeting Into Water,Search And Rescue In Progress

According to Kirotv.com, The Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River at Mount Vernon collapsed Thursday evening, dumping vehicles and people into the water shortly after 7 p.m.

At least one person was pulled from the water,

State Patrol Trooper Mark Francis said;

It’s not clear how many were in the water or the extent of the injuries.”

Said Rita Miller who was at the Riverbend RV Park,

“We heard the terrible noise and thought, ‘What in the world was that? “There were only two people alive that we could see.”

Reportedly, a crowd of about 1,000 people are gathered at the bridge to watch the search and rescue proceed.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) staff is there on the scene and further information should be released about the cause of the collapse in the coming hours.

The Urban Daily sends our thoughts out to all whom are affected by this event.

