CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

AM BUZZ: Rihanna Breaks Down; Joseline & Stevie Engaged?; Kelly Rowland Stranded & More

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna Breaks Down

The end of the “Diamonds World Tour” is nearing faster than Rihanna can handle, and the “Stay” songstress couldn’t fight back tears while on stage for one of her final performances. “Thank you so much. I can’t believe this s**t. Y’all make me so happy, this is everything that matters to me,” she said wiping away water from her cheeks. “And to stand here and feel the love in this room throughout this entire tour…It’s coming to the end of the tour and it’s sad. I hate saying ‘Goodbye.’  You guys showed me so much love in this room tonight. I love you guys.” The Lille, France arena erupted with applause and screams.

It’s nice to see Rihanna show some humility in the midst of countless braggadocious Instagram flicks, moments of recklessness upon fans, etc.

UP NEXT: Chris Brown & Drake Off The Hook

AM BUZZ: Rihanna Breaks Down; Joseline & Stevie Engaged?; Kelly Rowland Stranded & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

chris brown , Drake , joseline hernandez , Kelly Rowland , Rihanna , Stevie J

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close