No Malice and Pusha T Team Up to ‘Shame The Devil’ [NEW MUSIC]

They may not be officially back as “The Clipse” but No Malice and Pusha T hit the studio to release “Shame the Devil.” The reggae infused track will be featured on No Malice’s “Hear Ye Him” LP which is due August 18.

Check out the track and let us know if you’re still waiting for a reunion from the two brothers.

No Malice and Pusha T Team Up to ‘Shame The Devil’ [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Hear Ye Him , New music , No Malice , Pusha T

