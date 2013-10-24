CLOSE
Music
Home

Trick Or Treat: How To Dress Like A Meme For Halloween

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Internet has changed everything we do from talking on the phone to how we watch TV. And since popular images are always great Halloween costume fodder the web has also given us a bunch of different options for what to show up to the party as.

Well we at TheUrbanDaily decided to help you guys out with some tips on how to wow at the Halloween ball as your favorite memes.

1) Jay Z’s Diving Struggle

Blue Ivy’s dad was minding his own business taking a dip off the coast of Spain and the paps caught his dive into the ocean.

Jay Z Diving

Before he could dry off there were a dozen memes of his awkward form that was definitely made in America.

jay-z-diving-meme-star-wars

So if you’re in a warm climate and want to dress as Hov for Halloween without breaking your bank for Tom Ford, here is your check list:

1) 1 Pair Of Blue Swimming Trunks

2) The Complete Absence Of A Gym

3) Bowl Of Beans For Gas-Pained Facial Expression

4) 1 Flawless Woman to Increase Awkwardness

5) 1 Bank Account Big Enough for none of this to matter

Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov's Lyrics

12 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov's Lyrics

Continue reading Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov’s Lyrics

Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov's Lyrics

Trick Or Treat: How To Dress Like A Meme For Halloween was originally published on theurbandaily.com

halloween , meme , memes , The List

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close