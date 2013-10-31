Kerry Washington’s Pregnant Glow Shines In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Skits

Oh that pregnant glow (bottle it up and give us some)! A stunning Kerry Washington and her fashionably hidden baby bump star opposite side of comedian Taran Killam in the annual round of “Saturday Night Live” promo skits. Call us corny, but they’re actually funny and thank God, because if they had given her any of those lines they gave Janelle Monae, we would have died a slow, embarrassing death. Washington plays off of Killam’s foolish comedy while remaining stern. At one point she even tells him to “Buck up.”

Washington is one of the handful of Black women to host “Saturday Night Live” since Maya Rudolph in 2007. “SNL” actor Kenan Thompson commented on the lack of diversity, brashly saying “It’s just a tough part of the business […] Like in auditions, they just never find ones that are ready.”

We’ll see if Olivia Pope can fix that!

