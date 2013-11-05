0 reads Leave a comment
Blue Ivy Hangs With Her Dad
We may sometimes joke about Blue Ivy’s natural locks but we can’t get enough of the chubby cheek, mean-mugging cutie! Beyonce’s super cool fan site BeyLite posted a photo of Blue Ivy and her dad getting their feet feet in an ultra lavish infinity pool. It’s clear that Jay Z isn’t letting the Barneys backlash hinder his spirits.
Adorbs!
Blue & Jay Get Wet; Kerry’s Hubby Out Of A Job; Kordell Responds To Gay Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
