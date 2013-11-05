When Will It Stop? Rapper DMX Busted Yet Again!

Poster boy for bad behavior, rapper DMX, aka Earl Simmons (pictured), was reportedly busted yet again by the police on Monday for three offenses while driving at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, according to TMZ.

As soon as Simmons reported pulled in to a terminal, authorities immediately spotted him, and not surprisingly, the officers were quite familiar with his laundry-list-long rap sheet.

Simmons was reportedly driving uninsured on a suspended license, according to a police report. His vehicle was also reportedly unlicensed.

The rapper’s last bout with the law was just this past August, when he was spotted by police for making an illegal U-turn, which led to a car search where officers allegedly stumbled upon bags of marijuana. During his arrest, Simmons reportedly exhibited aggressive behavior, spewing curses and making multiple verbal threats, according to police.

In July of this year, Simmons was cuffed for allegedly driving while under the influence as South Carolina Highway Patrol observed him driving erratically. He was also charged with driving without a license and driving sans a seatbelt.

So far Simmons has been arrested from practically everything from A to Z. Besides all of the traffic busts, Simmons has been placed behind bars for animal cruelty, DUI, identity falsification, possession of narcotics, weapons charges, probation violation, reckless driving, and using indecent language in a foreign country while performing on stage, and carjacking.

When will the 42-year-old gangsta hip-hop star stop winding up on the wrong side of the law?

According to Simmons’ publicist, Domenick Nati, his client’s most recent scrape with the law will not deter his efforts to jump start his recording career, “He spent only three hours in jail. This short arrest will not affect any of his upcoming concerts and he is planning on performing with Swizz Beatz on Wednesday’s Wendy Williams Show.”

