CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

2 Chainz Explains Why He’s Doing A Sex Tape

0 reads
Leave a comment

During his “B.O.A.T.S” II” promo tour 2 Chainz talked to 92Q’s “Rap Attack” crew about the things Rihanna has opened him up to lately, who in the NBA he can take up on the basketball court, his take on what the hell happened to Miley Cyrus and breaks down the release of his rumored sex tape.

“Everybody wanna get the tape. The tape don’t come out for five or ten years. It’s designed to reignite my career,” he jokes. “You do it while you’re young and your body is still up to par, your tattoos look good, you got your breathing down. You do that now. Then release it when you trying to get young girls…this stuff is strategic. All we got now is the camera angles. We got three different angles but we ain’t got the [performers] yet.”

2 Chainz has said in previous interviews that he’d like to put it on Netflix when he’s ready.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

RELATED:

2 Chainz Talks “B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time” & Reveals Plan for Clothing Line [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2 Chainz Wants To Know ‘Where You Been’ In New Music Video [VIDEO]

2 Chainz Explains Why He’s Doing A Sex Tape was originally published on theurbandaily.com

2 Chainz , sex tape

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close