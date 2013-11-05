Mr. Mecc vs. Kevin Hart: “I’m Not A Killer, But I’ll [Mess] You Up!”

Funny man Kevin Hart gets his “Training Day” on in the new buddy cop film, “Ride Along.” As a security guard named Ben, Kev wants to propose to his girlfriend Angela, played by Tika Sumpter. The problem is he has to get the approval of her big brother James, played by Ice Cube, who happens to be a cop.

TheUrbanDaily.com was invited on the set to talk to Kev, Cube, and producer Will “Power” Packer and our very own Mr. Mecc cuts up with all three.

In the first exclusive clip Mecc talks to Kev about playing a soft guy while being trained in martial arts, working with Ice Cube and what Chocolate Drop is doing in his spare time.

On his martial arts training…

“Here’s the thing. I’m a comedian, a personality and I’m real. So who I am in movies I can’t be in life at times. Am I killer? No. But I’ll f*ck you up, man!”

On working with Ice Cube…

“Cube is lucky to have me. This is big for him. For him to get me to do a project like this is huge. I think this is going to be great for his career. This can take him to another level.”

When is Chocolate Drop going to battle Ice Cube

“Right now Chocolate Drop is in Paris at Community College. He’s been there for two weeks. We’re waiting for him to get back. Cube knows of him. Knows about him. I think that because of my relationship with CD me and Cube have gotten closer.”

Will Chocolate Drop be on Cube’s next album? Watch the clip to find out!

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted November 5, 2013

