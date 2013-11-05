CLOSE
Jay Z & Miley Cyrus To Appear On Mike Will Made It’s Upcoming Mixtape

Since coming on to the production scene, Mike Will Made It has left an indelible mark on the sound of contemporary hip-hop and pop music. In his latest endeavor, the hitmaking producer will be releasing a new mixtape called “#MikeWiLLBeenTriLL.” The upcoming mixtape is slated to have a guest list compromised of the who’s who in the music business.

 

The forthcoming project will be dropped in conjunction with the Been Trill clothing brand and will feature some of Mike Will’s already established hit songs as well s some brand new material. On of the songs we’ve previously heard that will appear on the mixtape is the top 20 hit single “23″ that features Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J.

Other artists to appear on the project are Jay Z, Future, Ciara, Migos, 2 Chainz, and Schoolboy Q just to name a few.

Look for Mike Will Made It’s mixtape to drop some time in late December.

