Things Just Got Real! Soul Train Music Awards Bans Lip Syncing From Upcoming Show

Producers of the 2013 Soul Train Awards are guaranteeing viewers an “100 percent live” show.

According to Billboard, this year’s vocalists — Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Gladys Knight, Tamar Braxton, Candice Glover and Ruben Studdard — will have to bring their A-game because lip syncing is officially banned from the urban music celebration.

“100 percent live,” executive producer Bart Phillips said. “No tracks here.”

Phillips explained that the new rule was put into place to keep Soul Train’s legacy alive. “So many legends were made on the infamous Soul Train stage,” he said. “The music is the core and that is what keeps Soul Train relevant today, both with the people who grew up running to their TVs on Saturday morning and to today’s youth.”

He went on to reveal this year’s motto: “We got soul.”

“It’s a party! People aren’t going to want to miss this,” he added. “We have so many surprises planned. It’s all about the 90s this year!”

As we reported earlier, rapper Kendrick Lamar racked up the most nominations with a total six, including best new artist, album of the year and song of the year.

The award show, which will be taped on November 8th in Las Vegas, will air on BET December 1st.

