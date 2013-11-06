Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena Claims K Michelle Is Scared To Shoot With Her

According to AllHipHop.com, Erica Mena is claiming that new cast-mate K Michelle is afraid to shoot scenes with her! Wait…huh?

K. Michelle and Erica Mena don’t get along this much we know from advanced show previews and snarky comments that they’ve dropped in interviews etc. But to not film together as a result of this is pretty big. Especially considering that Erica says that it’s due to fear!

RELATED: K. Michelle Slams Tamar Braxton On Twitter

Erica claims that K. Michelle has been hating on her for no reason. Mena also called K. Michelle,Trash and says that she’s scared of her New York realness.

Says Mena,

“ I haven’t really had the pleasure of going face-to-face with her. She has a lot to say about me, but she’s scared to shoot with me. She’s coming from out of nowhere. Now, all of a sudden she has some harsh opinions about me, and she doesn’t even know me. Right now, she’s just feelin’ her own $h!t! In the Concrete Jungle, there’s definitely no Southern hospitality. Anyone who’s gotten in a fight with me doesn’t last. I’m starting to feel like I have these secret powers where I get to kill people off one by one.”

Wow! So that’s how it goes now huh? They bring chicks on the show for Miss Mena to fight and kill off? Hmmm something tells us that once K Michelle gets a hold of this information, there will be a response. So run to the kitchen and grab a snack but hurry back because this should be good! Stay tuned!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Brown Heads To Rehab

Underground Rapper Dee-1 Signs Deal With RCA Inspirational [VIDEO]

Kanye Says Kimmy K Is More Influential Than Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena Claims K Michelle Is Scared To Shoot With Her was originally published on theurbandaily.com