“Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it’s always your choice.” -Wayne Dyer

It can be so hard to keep your mind focused on the positive, especially when you find yourself in a negative environment. However, you should never let people or circumstances steal your joy. Happiness is a choice and putting yourself in a good mood is simply a matter of a made up mind. Today, CHOOSE to be happy and you will be.

