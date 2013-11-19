CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: 57-Year-Old Clarence Denies Fat Cat Pat’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

We’re dealing with a much older couple in today’s edition of Paternity Test Tuesdays. Clarence, 57,  and Pat a.k.a Fat Cat Pat, 42, are trying to figure out if he is the father of 2-year-old Jeremiah. Clarence denies the little boy up and down, but listen to the audio to hear the official results!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

Paternity Results: 57-Year-Old Clarence Denies Fat Cat Pat’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

