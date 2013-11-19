Kanye West Explains Why Kim Is The Love Of His Life On Ellen

Kanye premiered his newest video Bound 2, which features his fiance Kimmy Kakes. He sat down to talk to Ellen and gushed about his love and why she is the love of his life and his daughter Baby North.

Kanye states:

“People make fun of me for how in love I actually am,” a lovestruck Kanye told Ellen. “People are just so cool with their approach to things, and also I’m trying to avoid the jump-up-on-the-couch moment.”

On Kim: “She’s a person that, when I was at my lowest moments, I could get on the phone with her and she would make me feel like I was here for a reason and I had something to say and just support me through that. It’s incredible to have a woman like that that you know is not using you for money. I have to word it like that because once you become a multi-millionaire, there’s a certain type of woman out there that go for that and they’ll put on the whole act and everything. But to have someone that has their own shit… And her personality is so calming.”

On how fatherhood has changed him: “Just being super focused, even more determined to get these ideas across and establish the exact foundation I want for my family. I’m not as concerned about the idea of profanity or nudity, it’s more the messaging behind it. She’s gonna be in the real world, and she’s gonna hear things and see things, and I think she’s gonna be prepared for them.”

On his proposal: “She thought I was gonna bring Lana Del Rey out and she’s already expecting these types of things. She’s like, ‘That’s something you would do, rent out a baseball field and bring Lana there for my birthday,’ so I knew I had to turn up more because people expect even more from me in every situation, whether it’s an album, video, concert, or engagement. I might have taken it completely to another level.”

On the wedding: “It could be just whatever I imagine. I think that when you have a lot of creativity and a lot of love and passion, you just do it and you don’t hold back. I think there’s sensibilities and things that are classified under a tasteful way to do it and what’s chic and all that, and after I learned how to do all that, I decided to just not to and just do what I felt. I just think that Kim is awesome and she deserves an awesome moment like that.”

On his goal: “I get a lot of backlash for comparing myself to Steve Jobs, but that’s my dream. That’s one of my idols—Jesus Christ, my dad, and Steve Jobs. I wanna be like that one day. I want to be able to bring simpler, better, easier, reasonably-priced product to the world. I want to bring awesomeness to the world. … They’d rather laugh at you and make a spoof about you, when they really should be helping you or investing in you. The paparazzi is completely distracting to the thoughts that I have. God gave me everything that I wanted and now I want to take a piece of that joy that I’m feeling and give it back to the people that have helped make that happen for me.”