The star of TV’s hottest drama is coming on the “Queen Latifah Show” this week, and the talk show host is preparing for her special guest in a big away!

Queen Latifah showed major love to Kerry Washington by doing her best impersonation of Olivia Pope in a new, laugh-out-loud video spoof. In the minute-long clip, humorously titled “Office Scandal,” Latifah delivered all the things fans love most about “Scandal” — Olivia’s rapid speech, goggly eyes and that unforgettable white trench coat!

MUST READ: Nicki Minaj Pays Homage To Queen Latifah: ‘You’ve Opened So Many Doors For Me’

MUST READ: Queen Latifah, Michelle Williams & More Reflect On What Being A Queen Really Means [VIDEO]

“I’m getting ready for Kerry Washington with a little ‘Scandal.’ Peep this clip below and see the rest on Thursday’s #QLShow!,” the Queen wrote on her Facebook page. The post received well over two million likes at the time of this posting.

Check out the funny skit below, and be sure to watch the mommy-to-be chit-chat it up on the “Queen Latifah Show” this Thursday, November 21.

RELATED STORIES

Dolly Parton Rocks An Afro & Raps On The ‘Queen Latifah Show’

Good Girls Gone Bad: Queen Latifah’s Big Beef With Rihanna! [VIDEO]

Check Out This Gallery

Queen Latifah Shows Off Her Best Olivia Pope Impersonation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com