IAC Public Relations Executive’s Tweet Makes Her Hated On Twitter Worldwide [TWEETS]

Justine Sacco, the communications director for media conglomerate IAC, which represents brands like; OkCupid, Ask.com, Match.com and Vimeo made the most senior of rookie mistakes when she tweeted about her trip to Africa yesterday. She was actually in route to South Africa when she tweeted,

“Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!”

Yeah apparently she was the only one who thought it was funny because while she was sitting on a plane headed toward South Africa…her company IAC which is operated by the billionaire media executive Barry Diller, said in a statement to The News.

“This is an outrageous, offensive comment that does not reflect the views and values of IAC. Unfortunately, the employee in question is unreachable and on an international flight, but this is a very serious matter and we are taking appropriate action.”

It is still unknown if that statement actually meant that Sacco lost her job but common wisdom would probably tell IAC that if she can’t control her own PR then she probably isn’t the person to go to if they end up with some type of PR crisis. However, as most grandmas will tell you…”common sense ain’t always common” so we will just have to wait and see what IAC actually does about this situation.

Her tweet caused a Twitter uproar! A trending topic called #HasJustineLandedYet was even started because everyone wanted to know when she was going to land in South Africa! Even Google got in on it posting her flight’s progress toward Cape Town!

Take a look at some examples of the scathing tweets about her on Twitter below!

Okay…so you get the point! But it doesn’t stop there. A guy ( Who goes by the name of @Zac_R on Twitter) on vacation with a little time on his hands decided to head on over to the airport and see if he could get a glimpse of her as she “landed”…well, low and behold he was successful! He actually spoke to her and her family! Check out some of his live tweeting about the encounter below!

We’re sure Ms. Sacco has nothing but time on her hands to think about her actions. We sure hope the Africans that she encounters get really close to her upon speaking…that would be good. Oh and it would be awesome if they could say a lot of words that begin with a p or a t..you know…words that could accidentally leave a little spit behind….we’re just saying.

