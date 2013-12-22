Beyonce decided to bring some holiday cheer to unsuspecting Walmart shoppers this past Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. The Daily News reports that the 32 year old songstress showed up around 7 p.m. with friends, and made her way through the store pushing a shopping cart. She then gifted every customer present with a $50 gift card, which came to a total of $37,500 for 720 people.

READ: 5 Things We Now Know About Beyonce

Earlier this week, Target announced they would not carry Beyonce’s self-titled album, because of her decision to release it online first. Erica Julkowski, a spokesperson for the retail giant explained: “At Target we focus on offering our guests a wide assortment of physical CDs, and when a new album is available digitally before it is available physically, it impacts demand and sales projections.”

RELATED: How Beyonce Owned Her Music, Her Sexuality & All of 2013

To date, Beyonce’s album has sold over 1 million units over iTunes.

GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND GOSSIP ON THE URBAN DAILY!

The Rock Is The Highest Grossing Actor For 2013

Three 6 Mafia Rapper Lord Infamous Dead At 40

Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Ex-Wife In Court

Beyonce Surprises Walmart Shoppers With Over $37K In Gift Cards was originally published on theurbandaily.com