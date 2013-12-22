CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Beyonce Surprises Walmart Shoppers With Over $37K In Gift Cards

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce decided to bring some holiday cheer to unsuspecting Walmart shoppers this past Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.  The Daily News reports that the 32 year old songstress showed up around 7 p.m. with friends, and made her way through the store pushing a shopping cart.  She then gifted every customer present with a $50 gift card, which came to a total of $37,500 for 720 people.

READ: 5 Things We Now Know About Beyonce 

Earlier this week,  Target announced they would not carry Beyonce’s self-titled album, because of her decision to release it online first.  Erica Julkowski, a spokesperson for the retail giant explained: “At Target we focus on offering our guests a wide assortment of physical CDs, and when a new album is available digitally before it is available physically, it impacts demand and sales projections.”

RELATED: How Beyonce Owned Her Music, Her Sexuality & All of 2013

To date,  Beyonce’s album  has sold over 1 million units over iTunes.

GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND GOSSIP ON THE URBAN DAILY!

The Rock Is The Highest Grossing Actor For 2013 

Three 6 Mafia Rapper Lord Infamous Dead At 40

Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Ex-Wife In Court 

Beyonce Surprises Walmart Shoppers With Over $37K In Gift Cards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Beyonce , gift cards , shoppers , walmart

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close