Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Mo’Nique Is Making A Major Comeback [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Monique Suing Landlord Because Her House Smells Like Dog Feces (thumbnail)

Mo’Nique has been off the radar for a while, but Gary With Da Tea reports she’s making a major comeback. Listen to  Gary’s Tea to find out what new project she’s working on alongside Isaiah Washington.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

How Mo’Nique Is Making A Major Comeback [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , mo'nique

