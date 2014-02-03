Gary With Da Tea reports Beyoncé has fired another manager. Supposedly, she wants her husband Jay Z to play a larger role in her music career. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why it would be a bad idea for Jay Z to manager Beyoncé.

Why Beyonce Should Not Have Fired Her Manager [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com