CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

What Was Missing From Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl Performance? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bruno Mars had an amazing Super Bowl halftime performance last night, but was something missing? Listen to HeadKracks Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to find out what would’ve took his performance over the top!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Bruno Mars And Red Hot Chili Peppers Do It Big For Super Bowl Halftime Show [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Bruno Mars Will Not Get A Check For His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

RELATED: Has Bruno Mars Invited B.o.B To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Was Missing From Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl Performance? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Bruno Mars , Bruno Mars female , Bruno Mars Super Bowl , Headkrack , Hip-Hop Spot

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close