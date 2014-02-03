MUSIC ROUNDUP: Timbaland To Produce Jodeci’s Next Album; Ciara & Future Duet & More…

Timbaland To Produce Jodeci’s Next Album

This may be the best news we’ve heard all day. One of our favorite boy bands from the 90s is back and working with one of the greatest producers of our time! Timbaland hooked up with his old friend Devante and will be working on Jodeci’s upcoming album!

“I ain’t really supposed to say that but I will be working on the new Jodeci album. And, that will be my career coming full circle, working with Devante again,” Timbaland said via hang time with some fans.

Hopefully K-Ci and Jo-Jo, who explored a career together without the rest of the group, have gotten their act together.

Hits a whooo-yahhh…

Classic Jodeci:

