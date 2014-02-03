CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Timbaland To Produce Jodeci’s Next Album; Ciara & Future Duet & More…

0 reads
Leave a comment

Timbaland To Produce Jodeci’s Next Album

jodeci-group-shot

This may be the best news we’ve heard all day. One of our favorite boy bands from the 90s is back and working with one of the greatest producers of our time! Timbaland hooked up with his old friend Devante and will be working on Jodeci’s upcoming album!

“I ain’t really supposed to say that but I will be working on the new Jodeci album. And, that will be my career coming full circle, working with Devante again,” Timbaland said via hang time with some fans.

Hopefully K-Ci and Jo-Jo, who explored a career together without the rest of the group, have gotten their act together.

Hits a whooo-yahhh…

Classic Jodeci:

UP NEXT: Ciara & Future Are So In Love They’re Singing About It

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Timbaland To Produce Jodeci’s Next Album; Ciara & Future Duet & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara , future , Jodeci , timbaland

1 2 3Next page »

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close