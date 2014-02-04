Keyshia Cole Slapped With $162K Tax Lien

It looks like Keyshia Cole has been taking tax advice from Lauryn Hill.

According to sources, the “I Should Have Cheated” singer skipped out on paying Uncle Sam during one of her biggest money-making years. Radar Online reports she failed to pay taxes in 2009, the year she embarked on her very first headlining tour, A Different Me Tour, featuring opening acts like TLC, Lil Kim and The-Dream. As a result, the State of Georgia filed a lien against Keyshia last November, stating she owes a whopping $162,158.93.

The IRS threatened to seize her property if she does not pay off the debt soon. “We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid,” the documents states. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of the taxes and additional penalties, interest and costs that may accrue.”

The 32-year-old is having a rough year. Word on the street is her marriage to baller Daniel “Booby” Gibson is also on the rocks.

It’s time to change your circle and hire a new accountant, Keysh!

