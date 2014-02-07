CLOSE
Lights, Camera, Action! Oprah Gears Up For Her Broadway Debut

Oprah Winfrey is known as the Queen of Talk and now’s she’s looking to conquer new grounds on the Broadway stage.

The New York Times reports the media is in talks to make her Broadway acting dreams come true in the revival of Marsha Norman’s “Night, Mother.” If all goes as planned, the OWN founder will star opposite Tony winner Audra McDonald in the production, which is eyeing a 2015-16 premiere.

“Oprah has had a longstanding desire to act on Broadway,” lead producer Scott Sanders told the Times. “She understands how unique and challenging performing live on stage will be as an actress. She and I have been looking at a number of plays and roles in order to find material and a character that truly resonate with her. We’ve recently read something that we’re both excited about but are not yet ready to officially announce the specifics.”

In addition to “Night, Mother,” Winfrey is teaming back up with Sanders for a Broadway revival of the musical “The Color Purple.” The duo, which worked together on the original stage production in 2005, are aiming for a new 2014-15 release.

It’s obvious that Oprah was bite by the acting bug. This year, she received a SAG nomination for her role in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, her first feature film since 1998′s Beloved.

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine--here's how to live your best life using Oprah's best quotes.

Lights, Camera, Action! Oprah Gears Up For Her Broadway Debut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

