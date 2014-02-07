Oprah Winfrey is known as the Queen of Talk and now’s she’s looking to conquer new grounds on the Broadway stage.

The New York Times reports the media is in talks to make her Broadway acting dreams come true in the revival of Marsha Norman’s “Night, Mother.” If all goes as planned, the OWN founder will star opposite Tony winner Audra McDonald in the production, which is eyeing a 2015-16 premiere.

MUST READ: Wendy Williams Heads To Broadway + 8 Other Celebs Who Stole The Stage

MUST READ: Oprah Cancels Her 60th Birthday Bash Due To Massive Guest List

“Oprah has had a longstanding desire to act on Broadway,” lead producer Scott Sanders told the Times. “She understands how unique and challenging performing live on stage will be as an actress. She and I have been looking at a number of plays and roles in order to find material and a character that truly resonate with her. We’ve recently read something that we’re both excited about but are not yet ready to officially announce the specifics.”

In addition to “Night, Mother,” Winfrey is teaming back up with Sanders for a Broadway revival of the musical “The Color Purple.” The duo, which worked together on the original stage production in 2005, are aiming for a new 2014-15 release.

It’s obvious that Oprah was bite by the acting bug. This year, she received a SAG nomination for her role in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, her first feature film since 1998′s Beloved.

RELATED STORIES

Oprah Talks Oscar Snub: ‘I’ve Already Won’

Oprah Wants To Retire As The Cover Star Of Her Own Magazine

Check Out This Gallery

Lights, Camera, Action! Oprah Gears Up For Her Broadway Debut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com