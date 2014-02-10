CLOSE
The Carters Party In DR; You’ll Never Know What Tyra’s New Boo Looks Like & More…

As the east coast prepares for another snow day, Jay Z and Beyonce traded in their Parkas for the warm weather. The Carters hitched a ride to the Dominican Republic where they were spotted showcasing their best salsa and meringue moves at the Euphoria Club in Santo Domingo.

Beyonce hid her face as she and her hubby ventured through the crowded club. The Carter’s brought along their business partners, Roc Nation Sports client & DR native, Robinson Cano. While they’re there, we’re sure they’ll hit the beach an partake in a little “Drunk In Love” activities!

In other Jay Z, Beyonce news, Jay Z narrated a video of Beyonce jumping off a yacht. Bey bravely dove into the water, feet first. We’re still laughing at Jay’s little cackle when she emerged from the ocean throwing up the Roc sign.

