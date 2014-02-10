Church Announcements: Choir Director Comes Out Of The Closet! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In today’s Church Announcements Bernice Jenkins announced Mario Grimes came out as the first openly gay choir director. Listen to the audio player to hear why Bernice said he didn’t need to come out the closet and why he wasn’t really telling us anything new!

