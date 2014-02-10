CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bernice Jenkins Learns How Black History Month Is Celebrated In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s Black History Month and because many of the people who we are celebrating are in heavenBernice Jenkins decided to call up there to see what they were doing. Listen to the audio player to hear Bernice talk to Harriet Tubman and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to find out how they celebrate Black History Month!

