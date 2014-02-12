MJ Has Twins; Magic’s Son Charms On ‘Wendy’; TI & Tiny Blast IG Groupie & More…

Michael Jordan officially has a mini basketball team at home! Jordan’s wife of one year Yvette Preito, gave birth to their twin girls Jordan’s spokesperson Estee Portnoy confirmed. “Yvette Jordan and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” Portnoy told The Associated Press.

It looks like MJ wasted no time consummating his marriage with Preito. The twins are his fourth and fifth children.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

