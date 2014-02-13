The internets were literally just ROCKED a few moments ago when pictures surfaced on Twitter of Lil Kim at The Blonds runway show at New York Fashion Week. In the pics people are saying that she is clearly prego….but this is the very first anyone is hearing about it! Take a look at the pics below…what do you think? Is Kim with child?

Head over to our sister site HelloBeautiful.com for her better glimpse at the bundle of joy.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

RHOA Shocker: Apollo Nida Charged With Bank FraudAnd Identity Theft

Amina Buddafly Confirms Her Pregnancy On Love & Hip Hop Reunion [VIDEO]

WTF: Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Student Over 50 Times

T.I. Speaks About The Argument With Tiny

WTF: George Zimmerman Agrees To Celebrity Boxing Match

Other RHOA Cast Members Allegedly Being Investigated In Apollo Nida’s Fraud Case

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

[UPDATE] Fashion Week Photos Reveal A Pregnant Lil Kim [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com