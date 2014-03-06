BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Aspiring Model Shares Powerful Recovery Photo After Surviving Domestic Attack

Aspiring model, Gabriella Bambii recently posted some inspiring photos of herself, healing from the domestic violence attack that she suffered through a few shorts months ago. I reported on Gabriella after seeing her disturbing, graphic and bruised images come across my Instagram feed several times. Her heartbreaking and almost life-ending story touched my heart and I just had to share.

Gabriella is very active on social media and uses Twitter and Instagram to share her story, inspire young women who may be going through the same thing and she even keeps us updated on her recovery. When she share the below photo of herself with less bruising and a big smile, Gabriella said: “Can’t NOBODY tell me our God ain’t good 👆😌✨Moving forward, never looking back. #healing #fast #recovery #thanksforalltheprayers #domesticviolence #enddomesticviolence.”

Isn’t Gabriella’s smiling face one of the most beautiful things you’ve seen today? The number one killer of African-American women ages 15 to 34 is homicide at the hands of a current or former intimate partner. In 2011, Black women were murdered by males at a rate of 2.61 per 100,000 in single victim/single offender incidents and in 94% of cases, it was by someone they knew. Gabriella’s story shows that there’s still much work to be done when it comes to protecting and empowering victims to speak out, especially our young Black women.

Photos Of Gabriella Before The Domestic Violence Attack:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence call The Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 where trained advocates are available 24/7 to talk confidentially.

