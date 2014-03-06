CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Prince Brings His Purple Madness To ‘Arsenio’ [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

It was all purple everything when Prince was the sole guest on “Arsenio.” Prince stopped by the late night talk show to chat and perform some songs from his extensive catalogue.

The Purple One visited Arsenio Hall’s show and shared things that revealed he is an everyday person with extraordinary talent. Prince shared that he is a great cook. Well, he didn’t necessarily go that far, but he did say he makes great omelettes. He humored that his friends are going to blame him for their health issues. “All my friends have high cholesterol.”

Prince also shared the one thing that pisses him off more than anything and it has nothing to do with his music. Here’s a tip, if you ever get into The Purple One’s personal space, do not touch his damn hair! As weird as people think Prince is, people touching his hair is the equivalent. He recounted the story of a person  doing that at a huge industry event. “”I was at an Oscars party and people kept bumping into me. And it always seems to be dudes.”

Before taking the stage to perform some old B-sides, Prince explained why he is very slow to put music out in this day and age. “”We live in a singles market. I come from the old school and love making albums. You wait until you have other songs to go with (ones you like). Without a contract, there’s no rush to do an album,” he told Arsenio.

Check out the interview and performances below.

 

Source

READ MORE HOT TELEVISION COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Omari Hardwick Stars In 50 Cent Drama, “Power’ [TRAILER]

Does Joseline’s Instagram Prove Stevie J Is A Drug Addict? [PHOTO]

Timbaland Signs On For Lee Daniels Hip-Hop Drama

Prince Brings His Purple Madness To ‘Arsenio’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

arsenio hall , Interview , jokes , performance , prince , TV

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close