Lamar’s Alleged Unpaid Drug Dealers Blamed For The Khloe And Lamar “Jewelry Heist”

According to TMZ, Lamar Odom‘s drug dealers could be linked to the $250,000 jewelry heist at Lamar and Khloe‘s house because at some point the dealers threatened to break in to get the money Lamar never paid.

Multiple sources involved in Lamar’s drug deals last year are telling TMZ that Lamar was getting drugs but had not been paying his tab. Some are actually reporting that Lamar was in to the dealers to the tune of $15,000.00 to just one dealer back in September which is just a drop in the bucket compared to the $40,000.00 that he allegedly owed another.

Lamar reportedly was able to run the bill up that high because everyone knew he was super rich and therefore good for the cash. He is also said to have justified not paying from time to time based on whether the quality of the drug was “wack” or not.

TMZ reports that they hear Lamar owed tens of thousands of dollars to drug dealers when he left for Spain last month and that Lamar was getting text messages threatening his safety over it. He was also reportedly warned that they would break into his home to get even.

Since it’s being reported that there was no sign of forced entry, source believe one of the dealers had connections to someone who works for the family and had access to the house. (Yikes that sounds scary to us!)

If Lamar knows who did it at the very least…he ought to tell Khloe for safety reasons! Especially while she is out here in the media spotlight over it!

