CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Keyshia Cole Pops Off At Fan Who Offers Words Of Encouragement

0 reads
Leave a comment

It looks like Keyshia Cole is joining the likes of Rihanna and other celebs who like to clap back at their fans on Twitter.

The “I Should Have Cheated” singer, who is rumored to be on the last leg of her marriage to NBA star Daniel Gibson, recently snapped on a fan who simply offered her words of encouragement.

@KeyshiaCole Remember that you stood before God,” the user tweeted. “I know everyone talking about ‘She hurt, that album is going to be hot.’ This is your life. Fight.”

MUST READ: Keyshia Cole Slapped With $162K Tax Lien

MUST READ: Keyshia Cole Reunites With Her Estranged Sister Neffe + 5 Celebrity Family Feuds

Keyshia’s response? “Don’t get blocked,” she wrote.

After the fan realized Keysh took offense to her positive words, she quickly issued an apology. “I apologize. I didn’t mean to offend you or your family,” she posted. “Again, I apologize.”

Keyshia eventually accepted the apology. “It’s all G,” she replied. “You just have no idea what you’re speaking on, love.”

We know the 32-year-old superstar has been going through a lot lately (considering her tax troubles and all), and apparently she’s still very on edge. But, was this reaction was necessary? Did she overact? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

RELATED STORIES

AM BUZZ: Bobbi K’s Hubby Starts Twitter War; Oprah Curses At Lindsay & More…

Perez Hilton Compares Black Women To Hitler & Black Twitter Goes Off

Check Out This Gallery

Keyshia Cole Pops Off At Fan Who Offers Words Of Encouragement was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyshia Cole

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close