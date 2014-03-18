Bernice Jenkins has a lot of prayer request in today’s Church Announcements. Listen to the audio player to hear how 92-year-old Hattie Watkins paralyzed both her fingers. Plus, find out who else at the church is in need of prayer and condolences this week!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest announcements from Bernice here and don’t forget to listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Church Announcements: How The Soprano Section Of The Overweight Choir Died [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Deacon Sends Naked Selfies To Sunday School Website By Mistake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bishop Solomon Calls Out “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Church Announcements: How Hattie Watkins Paralyzed Her Fingers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com