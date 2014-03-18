Church Announcements: How Hattie Watkins Paralyzed Her Fingers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bernice Jenkins has a lot of prayer request in today’s Church Announcements. Listen to the audio player to hear how 92-year-old Hattie Watkins paralyzed both her fingers. Plus, find out who else at the church is in need of prayer and condolences this week!
