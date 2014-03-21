There’s drama going down on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Rickey Smiley accused Gary With Da Tea of stealing from him, but Gary denies it. Listen to the audio player to hear what he allegedly stole and what Gary did to stop rumors about him being a thief!

Did Gary With Da Tea Steal From Rickey Smiley? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com