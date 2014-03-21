CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Constipation Movie? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Special K is filling in for  Rock-T‘s  Joke Of The Day! Listen to the audio player to find out what happened to the constipation movie. Plus, hear two more jokes that might actually have you laughing! 

 

Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Constipation Movie? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

