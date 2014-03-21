Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Constipation Movie? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Special K is filling in for Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day! Listen to the audio player to find out what happened to the constipation movie. Plus, hear two more jokes that might actually have you laughing!
Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10am EST!
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Pastor’s Good & Bad News [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Wife Calls Her Husband’s Cell Phone… [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Did The Chipmunk Ask The Centipede? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Rita Brent, Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 22
2. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 22
3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
3 of 22
4. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 22
5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 22
6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 22
7. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 22
8. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 22
9. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 22
10. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 22
11. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 22
12. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 22
13. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 22
14. Special K & DeRay Davis
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 22
15. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 22
16. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 22
17. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 22
18. Special K in Black & White
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 22
19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry Wayne
Source:
19 of 22
20. Special K
Source:RSMS
20 of 22
21. Special K
Source:RSMS
21 of 22
22. Special K
22 of 22
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Constipation Movie? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com